Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amyris by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,364 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amyris by 2,531.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Amyris by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $8,443,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Amyris by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.86 on Friday. Amyris has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

