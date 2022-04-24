Analysts Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.23. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $40.92. 316,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. Bancolombia has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.87%.

Bancolombia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.