Analysts Anticipate Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). Bilibili reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,843,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

