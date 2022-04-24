Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will post sales of $293.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.76 million and the lowest is $285.40 million. Masimo reported sales of $299.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Masimo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Masimo by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.61. Masimo has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

