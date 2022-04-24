Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.15 Million

Brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $82.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.70 million and the highest is $84.60 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $60.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $382.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $361.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $446.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,094 shares of company stock worth $765,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 46,727 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 441,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,003,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPTN stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $809.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

