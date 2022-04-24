Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will post $62.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.80 million to $63.20 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $59.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $254.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $259.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $281.35 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $282.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 75.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.