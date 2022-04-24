Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.53 Million

Brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to post $162.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.80 million and the lowest is $162.40 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $752.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $753.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $982.76 million, with estimates ranging from $967.62 million to $994.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,539 shares of company stock worth $2,397,281 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $100,048,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 728,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after buying an additional 498,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

