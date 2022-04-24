Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.93 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UNFI stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.