Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 7,900.22%. The company’s revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 447.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.41. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

