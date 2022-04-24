Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings per share of ($1.92) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.11) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE VVI opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

