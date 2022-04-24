Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $7.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 830.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.05 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 420,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 154,399 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

