Analysts Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.53 Million

Brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) to post sales of $20.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.44 million and the highest is $23.00 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $18.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $110.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $111.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $140.18 million, with estimates ranging from $126.29 million to $148.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,301,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,023,000 after purchasing an additional 294,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 831,935 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 392,452 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 767,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,395 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $5.29 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $358.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

