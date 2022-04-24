Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.42. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Boot Barn stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.39.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

