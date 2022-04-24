Analysts Expect Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canaan’s earnings. Canaan posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canaan will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canaan.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Canaan in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Canaan stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 3,327,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,909. Canaan has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $615.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 3.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Canaan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Canaan by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Canaan by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

