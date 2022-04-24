Analysts Expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRXT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

CRXT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. 14,765,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,435,608. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

