Analysts Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Edap Tms reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.
Shares of EDAP stock remained flat at $$7.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,022. The stock has a market cap of $241.50 million, a PE ratio of 725.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Edap Tms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.
Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.
