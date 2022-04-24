Analysts Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 17.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 33.3% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. SIG North Trading ULC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,015,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

