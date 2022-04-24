Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.54. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.66. 91,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,047. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

