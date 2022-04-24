Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.56. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

KFY stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after buying an additional 678,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

