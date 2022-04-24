Analysts Expect Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will report $129.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.25 million and the highest is $130.00 million. Mandiant posted sales of $246.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $562.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $694.25 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $62,615,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

