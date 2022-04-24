Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 44,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,989. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $63.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

