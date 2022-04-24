Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Post $0.99 EPS

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.34. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

