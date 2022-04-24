Analysts Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $4,034,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $2,858,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $2,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.