Analysts Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) PT at $30.59

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.59.

Several analysts have commented on ADRNY shares. Barclays set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $23.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

