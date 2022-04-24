Analyzing Catcha Investment (CHAA) & Its Competitors

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) is one of 681 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Catcha Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Catcha Investment alerts:

66.5% of Catcha Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Catcha Investment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catcha Investment N/A $10.94 million 16.64 Catcha Investment Competitors $1.23 billion $71.90 million -17.47

Catcha Investment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Catcha Investment. Catcha Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Catcha Investment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catcha Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Catcha Investment Competitors 174 678 956 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 74.97%. Given Catcha Investment’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catcha Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Catcha Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catcha Investment N/A -154.25% 3.63% Catcha Investment Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Summary

Catcha Investment competitors beat Catcha Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Catcha Investment (Get Rating)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catcha Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcha Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.