Analyzing Globus Maritime (GLBS) and The Competition

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Globus Maritime to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Globus Maritime and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $43.38 million $14.95 million 2.96 Globus Maritime Competitors $626.42 million $170.23 million -2.87

Globus Maritime’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. Globus Maritime is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime’s peers have a beta of -4.76, meaning that their average stock price is 576% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Globus Maritime and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Maritime Competitors 486 1634 1748 83 2.36

Globus Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.16%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Globus Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime N/A N/A N/A Globus Maritime Competitors 9.82% 149.83% 5.44%

Summary

Globus Maritime peers beat Globus Maritime on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Globus Maritime (Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited operates as a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

