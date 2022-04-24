Analyzing Orgenesis (ORGS) and Its Rivals

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Orgenesis to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Orgenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Orgenesis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orgenesis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis 22.02% 16.12% 10.73% Orgenesis Competitors -4,343.45% -115.55% -11.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orgenesis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis 0 0 0 0 N/A Orgenesis Competitors 6122 20670 43014 858 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.48%. Given Orgenesis’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orgenesis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orgenesis and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis $35.50 million -$18.05 million 10.03 Orgenesis Competitors $1.83 billion $238.18 million -1.71

Orgenesis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orgenesis. Orgenesis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Orgenesis has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orgenesis’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orgenesis competitors beat Orgenesis on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Orgenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network. It focuses on autologous therapies, with processes and systems that are developed for each therapy using a closed and automated processing system approach that is validated for compliant production near the patient at their point of care for treatment of the patient. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Service, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

