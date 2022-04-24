Analyzing RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) & ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RocketFuel Blockchain and ON24, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A ON24 0 4 2 0 2.33

ON24 has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 67.54%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON24 is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and ON24’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A -$2.36 million ($0.21) -0.90 ON24 $203.61 million 3.14 -$24.26 million ($0.55) -24.31

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -551.72% -414.75% ON24 -11.91% -6.73% -4.99%

Summary

ON24 beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain (Get Rating)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. focuses on developing payment and check-out systems for purchases on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the company's solution through a single integration enabling merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments with no processing fees. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

