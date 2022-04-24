APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Brokerages predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. APA posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $11.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.71 on Friday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in APA by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of APA by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

