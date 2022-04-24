Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $65.78.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,080,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,469,000 after acquiring an additional 275,553 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

