Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) to report $537.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.10 million and the lowest is $526.30 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

ARGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $40.16 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,168,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after purchasing an additional 196,617 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

