Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

