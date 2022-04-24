Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BCEL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atreca by 62.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Atreca by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.