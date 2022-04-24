Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Citigroup

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

NYSE:ALV traded down $5.65 on Friday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.12. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

