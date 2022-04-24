Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

