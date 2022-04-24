Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander’s earnings. Banco Santander also reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter.

SAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.55) price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.38) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

SAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 6,423,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Banco Santander by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.