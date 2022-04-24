BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. BankUnited posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,725. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2,571.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

