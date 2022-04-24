BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

BBTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

BBTV stock opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$44.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. BBTV has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$9.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.39.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

