BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.27). BeiGene reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 755.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year earnings of ($15.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.24) to ($12.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($12.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.30) to ($7.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.79) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $213.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 120.15%.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.50.

BGNE traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.78. 119,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.76. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

