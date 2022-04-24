BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.66. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

