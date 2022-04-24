Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) versus Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Financial Survey

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Owl Capital and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.48%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 22.43 -$376.17 million N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $131.60 million 2.33 $14.69 million $1.52 13.94

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A -32.99% -22.25% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 11.16% 25.71% 13.44%

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

