Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

