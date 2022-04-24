Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) vs. Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Financial Review

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 2 8 0 2.80 Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus price target of $96.78, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $49.07, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Montrose Environmental Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $7.86 billion 1.49 $608.96 million $4.19 21.01 Montrose Environmental Group $546.41 million 2.59 -$25.33 million ($1.59) -30.00

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 7.09% 54.65% 9.83% Montrose Environmental Group -4.64% 4.25% 1.10%

Risk & Volatility

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Montrose Environmental Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning, deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

