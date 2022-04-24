Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) vs. MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Head-To-Head Survey

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -88.42% -63.27% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 860.70%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.46 million ($0.68) -4.54 MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 111.38 -$30.21 million N/A N/A

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiNK Therapeutics.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a partnership with Catalent for manufacturing NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

