Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $190,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $10.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $16.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBI shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.32 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

