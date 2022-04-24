Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%.

BWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $214,466. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.73. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

