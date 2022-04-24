Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,950 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

