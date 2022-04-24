Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

APTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 186,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,238. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

