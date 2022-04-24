Brokerages Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Caladrius Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 79,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,843. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

