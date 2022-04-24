Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.79 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $33.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.73 billion to $34.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.13 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in CBRE Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,439,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

